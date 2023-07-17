CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 30k mark, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 30k mark, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 30k mark, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed
By Asmita Pant  Jul 17, 2023 8:55:05 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.21 trillion, with a volume of nearly $25.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $30,279.4. Its market value stood at $588.6 billion. The trade volume was at $8.3 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,927.3 with a market capitalisation of $231.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell half a percent. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $335.9 billion.

Solana | Solana gained 2.3 percent to $28.1 with a market capitalisation of $11.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $707 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slid 0.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion. The trade volume was $91 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.3 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.2 billion. The trade volume was $301.2 million in the last 24 hours.

X