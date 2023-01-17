Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers above 21,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $982.1 billion, with a volume of $52.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.6 percent to $21,084.7. Its market value stood at $404.7 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $26 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,559.5 with a market capitalisation of $190.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 4.3 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at nearly $11 billion. The trade volume was at $505.1 million.

Solana | Solana fell 1.5 percent to $23.2 with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell nearly three percent with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume was $340.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.3 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume was $640.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

