Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 30k, Ethereum, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.27 trillion, with a volume of $40.73 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.8 percent to $29,988.9. Its market value stood at $580.9 billion. The trade volume was at $14.7 billion.

"Bitcoin remained stable at around the $30,000 level over the weekend after reaching a peak of $31,005 on Friday, its highest point since June, 2022. This caused bullish investors to secure their profits," says Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was up 0.5 percent at $2,096.8 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $251 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

On ETH, Patel said, "In contrast, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, achieved a new 11-month high of $2,141 over the weekend, which sparked renewed interest among investors after a successful upgrade in Shanghai. Currently, ETH is trading at US$2,101, reflecting a 134% surge since its lowest cycle in June 2022. In general, the market seems to be optimistic."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.2 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $12.4 million. The trade volume was at $627 million.

Solana | Solana gained 6.5 percent to $25.9 with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $622.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slipped two percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was $300.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 0.7 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $287.6 billion in the last 24 hours.