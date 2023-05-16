homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 27k, Ethereum, other tokens edge slide

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 27k, Ethereum, other tokens edge slide

2 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  May 16, 2023 9:34:05 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $30.25 billion in the past 24 hours. "In the past 24 hours, dYdX (DYDX) and Smooth Love Potion (SLP) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.3 percent to $27,089.9. Its market value stood at $524.7 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $13.9 billion.

"BTC’s value is holding relatively well and is currently above its 200-week average. In parallel, Lido (LDO) upgraded to its second version on Ethereum last evening, resulting in a >7 percent price rally over the last 24 hours," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.6 percent to $1812.8 with a market capitalisation of $222.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.5 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at nearly $10 billion. The trade volume was at $204.3 million.

Shiba Inu | Unlike its peers, Shiba Inu gained 1.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $1.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 1.7 percent to $20.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $284.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell nearly a percent with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume was $312.1 million in the last 24 hours.

