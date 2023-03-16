Breaking News
Samvardhana Motherson shares plunge 10% after equity worth Rs 1,700 crore change hands
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens decline on Credit Suisse fall

By Asmita Pant  Mar 16, 2023 12:29:30 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday, reversing gains from previous session amid Credit Cuisse worries. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of $81.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell one percent to $24,462.5. Its market value stood at $473.9 billion. The trade volume was at $42.1 billion.

"Bitcoin trades at the $24,000 level with a slight decline in the price over the previous day as the market debates liquidity. Investors also weighed a potential European banking meltdown triggered by concerns about the often-embattled Credit Suisse. Even though BTC dropped to $23,000 yesterday, it regained its position at the $24,000 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.1 percent to $1,647.2 with a market capitalisation of $202.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped 6.8 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at almost $9.3 billion. The trade volume was at $515.9 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Solana | Solana slumped 8.8 percent to $19.3 with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $786.5 million in the last 24 hours.

shiba inu, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slided 7.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $390.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Polygon | Polygon slid 7.6 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.8 billion. The trade volume was $752.2 million in the last 24 hours.

"The collapse of Silvergate and Silicon Valley banks has put the focus back on decentralised finance as a measure to protect user funds. However, the latest developments at Credit Suisse may spook the global markets and spoil the crypto party in the coming weeks," said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin.

