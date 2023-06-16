Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds above 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion, with a volume of nearly $36.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $25,485. Its market value stood at $494.8 billion. The trade volume was at $15.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.8 percent to $1,663.1 with a market capitalisation of $199.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.9 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $8.6 billion. The trade volume was at $217.5 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose three percent with a market capitalisation of $4 billion. The trade volume was $68 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 1.9 percent to $14.8 with a market capitalisation of nearly $5.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $329.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon, unlike its peers, slipped 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion. The trade volume was nearly $556 million in the last 24 hours.

