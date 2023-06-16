CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds above 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds above 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Jun 16, 2023 7:54:20 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion, with a volume of nearly $36.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $25,485. Its market value stood at $494.8 billion. The trade volume was at $15.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.8 percent to $1,663.1 with a market capitalisation of $199.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

