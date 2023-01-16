Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin continues to be above 21,000, Ethereum and other tokens move higher

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies rose on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $991.4 billion, with a volume of nearly $45.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.4 percent to $21,264.9. Its market value stood at $407.9 billion. The trade volume was at $19.9 billion. On Saturday, Bitcoin surged over $20,000 for the first time since November.

2 / 7

"Bitcoin saw significant gains, rising 7.5 percent to over $21,000 level, marking its 11th consecutive day of growth and breaking above $20,000 for the first time since November 8 on Saturday," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

3 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.3 percent to $1,577 with a market capitalisation of $191.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 7

On other tokens, Patel said, "Also, Ether, Cardano, and Dogecoin. This price movement is seen as a sign of recovery and is expected to continue."

5 / 7

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped 5.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.9 billion. The trade volume was $425.8 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 7

Solana | Solana rose 1.9 percent to $23.7 with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

7 / 7

Polygon | Polygon jumped six percent with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume was $452.9 million in the last 24 hours.