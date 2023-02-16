Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin jumps 12%, other tokens jump over 8%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies jumped on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $71.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped nearly 12 percent to $24,698. Its market value stood at $476.5 billion. The trade volume was at $35.4 billion.

"The rise (in bitcoin) is due to investors liquidating their positions and increasing prices. BTC has seen a 61% increase from its low point one month ago, reaching a two-week high and climbing over 11% in the last 24 hours. If the bullish trend continues, BTC may reach $25,000 soon," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 9.7 percent to $1,694.9 with a market capitalisation of $207.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum also saw a nine percent increase and is currently trading near the $1,700 level. Overall, there is bullish sentiment in the market."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 8.8 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $12 billion. The trade volume was at $924 billion.

Solana | Solana rose 11.1 percent to $23.9 with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $833.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose nine percent with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $493.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 11.1 percent to $1.4 with a market capitalisation of $11.8 billion. The trade volume was $693.4 million in the last 24 hours.