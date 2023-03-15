English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaks $26,000 mark briefly, Ethereum and other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaks $26,000-mark briefly, Ethereum and other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaks $26,000-mark briefly, Ethereum and other tokens gain
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Mar 15, 2023 8:51:34 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $102.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, bitcoin prices October 13
Image count1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.3 percent to $24,838.4, after breaking over $26,000 briefly. Its market value stood at $481.4 billion. The trade volume was at $55 billion. 

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, ethereum prices October 13
Image count2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.3 percent to $1,707.9 with a market capitalisation of $209.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $16.4 billion in the last 24 hours. 

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 4.4 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10 billion. The trade volume was at $660.7 million.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Dogecoin prices October 13
Image count4 / 7

Solana | Solana fell three percent to $23.8 with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $527.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
Image count5 / 7

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu increased 2.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $516.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
Image count6 / 7

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.5 billion. The trade volume was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Polygon prices October 13
Image count7 / 7

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Explained: The Synthetix Protocol and why its native token (SNX) is up 110% since the start of the year

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X