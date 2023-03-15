Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaks $26,000-mark briefly, Ethereum and other tokens gain

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $102.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.3 percent to $24,838.4, after breaking over $26,000 briefly. Its market value stood at $481.4 billion. The trade volume was at $55 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.3 percent to $1,707.9 with a market capitalisation of $209.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $16.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 4.4 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10 billion. The trade volume was at $660.7 million.

Solana | Solana fell three percent to $23.8 with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $527.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu increased 2.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $516.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.5 billion. The trade volume was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.