Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens take a hit

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, with a volume of nearly $33.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.7 percent to $25,082.9. Its market value stood at $486.3 billion. The trade volume was at $14.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 5.5 percent to $1,651.3 with a market capitalisation of $198.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 3.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $8.4 billion. The trade volume was at $249.3 million.

Solana | Solana slipped 3.6 percent to $14.6 with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $296.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 3.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $3.9 billion. The trade volume was $88.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 4.6 percent to $0.6 with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume was $328.4 million in the last 24 hours.

