CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens take a hit

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens take a hit

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens take a hit
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jun 15, 2023 8:00:51 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, with a volume of nearly $33.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.7 percent to $25,082.9. Its market value stood at $486.3 billion. The trade volume was at $14.4 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 5.5 percent to $1,651.3 with a market capitalisation of $198.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X