Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 25k mark, Ethereum and other tokens take a hit

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, with a volume of nearly $33.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.7 percent to $25,082.9. Its market value stood at $486.3 billion. The trade volume was at $14.4 billion.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 5.5 percent to $1,651.3 with a market capitalisation of $198.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.7 billion in the last 24 hours.