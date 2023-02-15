English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rose, other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rose, other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rose, other tokens extend gains
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Feb 15, 2023 9:59:30 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $57.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.6 percent to $22,056.9. Its market value stood at $426.7 billion. The trade volume was at $26.7 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

"Bitcoin, which had recently experienced a decline, rebounded and is now trading above $22,000. The next level of resistance for Bitcoin is at $22,260, while its support level is at $22,000," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose three percent to $1,544.4 with a market capitalisation of $189.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum also saw an increase in value, trading above $1,500, in sync with Bitcoin's performance. Despite the modest gains, the overall trend in the market is slightly bearish."

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $11 billion. The trade volume was at $427.7 million.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8

Solana | Solana rose 3.3 percent to $21.5 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $841 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 2.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.9 billion. The trade volume was $324.2 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon jumped 5.7 percent to almost $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.9 billion. The trade volume was $763 million in the last 24 hours.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Explained: Coinbase transactions and why they are so important for Bitcoin miners

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X