Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rose, other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $57.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.6 percent to $22,056.9. Its market value stood at $426.7 billion. The trade volume was at $26.7 billion.

"Bitcoin, which had recently experienced a decline, rebounded and is now trading above $22,000. The next level of resistance for Bitcoin is at $22,260, while its support level is at $22,000," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose three percent to $1,544.4 with a market capitalisation of $189.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum also saw an increase in value, trading above $1,500, in sync with Bitcoin's performance. Despite the modest gains, the overall trend in the market is slightly bearish."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $11 billion. The trade volume was at $427.7 million.

Solana | Solana rose 3.3 percent to $21.5 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $841 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 2.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.9 billion. The trade volume was $324.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 5.7 percent to almost $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.9 billion. The trade volume was $763 million in the last 24 hours.