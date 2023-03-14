English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 24,000-mark, other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Mar 14, 2023 10:32:57 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.08 tillion, with a volume of $90.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 9.3 percent to $24,424.5. Its market value stood at $472.98 billion. The trade volume was at $47.13 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose five percent to $1,675.3 with a market capitalisation of $206 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $14.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 3.4 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $9.7 billion. The trade volume was at $484.6 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $377.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose four percent to $20.4 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 3.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion. The trade volume was $873.6 million in the last 24 hours.

