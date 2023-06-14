Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 26k mark, Ethereum and other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of nearly $33 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $26,027.6. Its market value stood at $503.7 billion. The trade volume was at $13.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.4 percent to $1,746.3 with a market capitalisation of $209.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $8.7 billion. The trade volume was at $202.7 million.

Solana | Solana fell 0.1 percent to $15.2 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $354.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $4 billion. The trade volume was $88.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.7 percent to $0.6 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $400.6 million in the last 24 hours.

