Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 8%, other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Mar 13, 2023 8:29:34 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday, reversing losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 tillion, with a volume of $71.62 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose nine percent to $22,232.5. Its market value stood at $434.8 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $32.3 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether also fell 8.7 percent to $1,592 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of nearly $197.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $12.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 5.9 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $421.1 billion.

Solana | Solana jumped 9.5 percent to $19.7 with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $782.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 5.1 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $6 billion. The trade volume was almost $276 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 7.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $10 billion. The trade volume was $784.2 million in the last 24 hours.

