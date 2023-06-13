Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 26k mark, Ethereum down, most other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.1 percent to $25,963.3. Its market value stood at $503.6 billion. The trade volume was at $11.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.3 percent to $1,739.8 with a market capitalisation of $209.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.1 billion in the last 24 hours.