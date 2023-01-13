Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin continues to be above 18,000, Ethereum and most other tokens move higher

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies gained on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $902.9 billion, with a volume of $60.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped three percent to $18,797.7. Its market value stood at $362. billion. The trade volume was at nearly $33.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether rose 0.3 percent to $1,407.1 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $172.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $11.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $10.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $685.7 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 1.1 percent to $16.4 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $807.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $5.1 billion. The trade volume was almost $380.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.8 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $544.9 million in the last 24 hours.

