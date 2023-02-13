English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, other tokens extend losses

By Asmita Pant  Feb 13, 2023 8:59:31 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $41.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.3 percent to $21,753.5. Its market value stood at $419.9 billion. The trade volume was at $19.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.5 percent to $1,511.9 with a market capitalisation of $185 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.8 percent to $0.4. Its market value stood at $10.8 billion. The trade volume was at $497.8 million.

Solana | Solana rose 0.2 percent to $20.7 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $638 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell nearly a percent with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $370.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.3 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. The trade volume was $602.7 million in the last 24 hours.

    X