Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of $48.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.4 percent to $30,050. Its market value stood at $581.1 billion. The trade volume was at $19.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose one percent to $1,906.4 with a market capitalisation of $229.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.3 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $11.5 billion. The trade volume was at $678.3 billion.

Solana | Solana rose 3.9 percent to $24 with a market capitalisation of $9.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $213 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell marginally to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume was $291.9 million in the last 24 hours.

