Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 26k mark, Ethereum down, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.04 trillion, with a volume of $26.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.3 percent to $25,817. Its market value stood at $501.1 billion. The trade volume was at $11.5 billion.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,736.5 with a market capitalisation of $208.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, down 1.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $8.5 billion. The trade volume was at $249.9 million.

4 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 3.1 percent to $15.1 with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $449.9 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slipped 4.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $3.8 billion. The trade volume was $121.6 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon gained 3.6 percent to $0.6 with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume was $561.3 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8