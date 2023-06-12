Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 26k mark, Ethereum down, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.04 trillion, with a volume of $26.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.3 percent to $25,817. Its market value stood at $501.1 billion. The trade volume was at $11.5 billion.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,736.5 with a market capitalisation of $208.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.1 billion in the last 24 hours.