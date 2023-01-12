Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 18,000, Ethereum up 5%, other tokens move higher

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $889.5 billion, with a volume of nearly $43 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 4.8 percent to $18,242. Its market value stood at $351.4 billion. The trade volume was at $21.1 billion.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 4.9 percent to $1,403.9 with a market capitalisation of $171.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $7.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 3.4 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at almost $10.5 billion. The trade volume was at $431.2 million.

4 / 8

Solana | Solana rose 2.6 percent to $16.5 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $716.4 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 3.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.2 billion. The trade volume was $298.6 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 4.6 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $353.3 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8