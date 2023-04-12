Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens fall, Solana jumps 8%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies fell on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.23 trillion, with a volume of $43.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, traded flat at $30,171.6. Its market value stood at $585.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $19.9 billion.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 2.1 percent to $1,885.9 with a market capitalisation of $228.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $11.7 billion. The trade volume was at $464.5 million.

4 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu declined two percent with a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion. The trade volume was $160.2 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 8

Solana | Solana, unlike its peers, jumped 8.8 percent to $23 with a market capitalisation of $9.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon fell nearly two percent with a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion. The trade volume was $254.8 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8