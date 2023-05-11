English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall, other tokens slide lower after a brief upside

By Asmita Pant  May 11, 2023 8:08:23 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $46 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.6 percent to $27,533.3. Its market value stood at $533.5 billion. The trade volume was at $20.6 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,832.9 with a market capitalisation of $220.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $21.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
