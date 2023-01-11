homephotos Newscryptocurrency Newscrypto price today 11 jan bitcoin ethereum dogecoin shiba inu polygon gain solana falls 15634791.htm

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, most other tokens move higher

By Asmita Pant  Jan 11, 2023 8:00:04 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $857.8 billion, with a volume of nearly $35 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.5 percent to $17,457.2. Its market value stood at $336.3 billion. The trade volume was at $15.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose nearly a percent to $1,337.4 with a market capitalisation of $163.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, increased 0.9 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10.3 billion. The trade volume was at $483.5 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped four percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $420.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell nearly a percent to $16 with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $819 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $245.7 million in the last 24 hours.

