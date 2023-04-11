Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin surges above 30k for first time since June 2022, other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies jumped on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.24 trillion, with a volume of $44 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped 6.3 percent to $30,084.9, surpassing the 30k-mark for the first time since June 2022 ahead of US inflation data. Its market value stood at $583.4 billion. The trade volume was at $20.8 billion.

"BTC has increased by six percent, with a fresh resistance level now at $30,500. If BTC fails to clear this resistance, the next support level would be at $29,200. Year-to-date, BTC has risen by 80 percent, having started 2023 at $16,600," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

"The moving averages of BTC also suggest a strong buy sentiment based on price movements of the last 7 days. With the collapse of banks, some experts have predicted that the Feb might have to evaluate the high interest rates which is possibly contributing to the current positive sentiment towards Bitcoin," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.7 percent to $1,924.3 with a market capitalisation of $231.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $491.1 million.

Solana | Solana gained five percent to $21.3 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $245.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was $152.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.8 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.4 billion. The trade volume was $236.4 million in the last 24 hours.