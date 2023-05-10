Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 28k, Ethereum and other tokens mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.14 trillion, with a volume of $31.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $27,688.8. Its market value stood at $536.1 billion. The trade volume was at $14.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,844.1 with a market capitalisation of $222 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained nearly a percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10.2 billion. The trade volume was at $236.3 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 1.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.3 billion. The trade volume was $118.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 0.2 percent to $20.7 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $273.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell three percent with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was $396.3 million in the last 24 hours.