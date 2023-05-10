English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 28k, Ethereum and other tokens mixed

By Asmita Pant  May 10, 2023 9:07:27 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.14 trillion, with a volume of $31.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $27,688.8. Its market value stood at $536.1 billion. The trade volume was at $14.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,844.1 with a market capitalisation of $222 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

