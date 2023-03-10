Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below $21,000-mark, Ethereum falls over 7%, other tokens decline

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies declined on Friday, extending losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $935.2 billion, with a volume of $63.7 billion in the past 24 hours. "The fear of higher interest rates may have also led traders and investors to sell off their assets. Moreover, the release of the upcoming U.S jobs data today might has further contributed to the bearish market sentiment," Mudrex's Edul Patel highlighted.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped 7.7 percent trading below the $21,000 mark. At the last count, the token was trading at $20,090.8. Its market value stood at $387.6 billion. The trade volume was at $34.2 billion.

"Bitcoin experienced a drop to the level of $20,000, marking its first time since mid-January. Within the last 24 hours, BTC has fallen by seven percent. This decline was triggered by the announcement of the liquidation of crypto bank Silvergate," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 7.4 percent to $1,427.4 with a market capitalisation of $174.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $10.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum has similarly experienced a drop of seven percent, trading at the $1,400 level in tandem with BTC."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped 8.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $8.7 billion. The trade volume was at $7.5 billion.

Solana | Solana fell seven percent to $17.3 with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $804.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 8.3 percent with a market capitalisation of nearly $5.5 billion. The trade volume was $417.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 5.1 percent to $0.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion. The trade volume was $558 million in the last 24 hours.