Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Ethereum slides, other tokens move mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies moved mixed on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of $29.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.8 percent to $28,309.7. Its market value stood at $540.4 billion. The trade volume was at $10.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.4 percent to $1,851.2 with a market capitalisation of $224.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 0.7 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $0.1 billion. The trade volume was at $813.9 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $120.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana traded flat at $20.2 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $165 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume was $193.5 million in the last 24 hours.

