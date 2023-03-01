Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below $24,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies fell on Wednesday, extending losses from previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.06 trillion, with a volume of nearly $44 billion in the past 24 hours.

"Most cryptocurrencies experienced a decline on Tuesday due to the release of the US Consumer Confidence data for February," Edul Patel of Mudrex highlighted.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.5 percent to $23,328.1. Its market value stood at $449.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $21.1 billion.

Patel added, "Bitcoin, as of now, is being traded at the level of $23,200. Last week, buyers were unable to push the price above the $24,000 mark due to concerns about inflation and monetary policies, leading to this drop. Bitcoin's next level of support is at US$23,000, and it's not ready to make any significant movements yet. Investors and traders may need some time to process the economic data."

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether fell 0.4 percent at $1,624.4 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $197.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $6.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped 0.3 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $10.8 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $348.4 billion.

Solana | Solana slipped 1.7 percent to $22.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $368.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was almost $172.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 0.6 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. The trade volume was $520.6 million in the last 24 hours.