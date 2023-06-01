English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend losses

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend losses

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend losses
By Asmita Pant  Jun 1, 2023 8:00:36 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended losses in the trade on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.14 trillion, with a volume of $34.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.2 percent to $27,069.3. Its market value stood at $525.4 billion. The trade volume was at $16.5 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.3 percent to $1,871.9 with a market capitalisation of $225.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

X