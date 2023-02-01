Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, most other tokens rise

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of $46.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose nearly one percent to $23,103.2. Its market value stood at $445.7 billion. The trade volume was at $22.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.9 percent to nearly $1,585.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $194 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.5 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $12.6 billion. The trade volume was at $1.3 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 0.9 percent to $23.8 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $585.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion. The trade volume was $268.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.4 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.6 billion. The trade volume was $420.2 million in the last 24 hours.

