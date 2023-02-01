English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, most other tokens rise

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, most other tokens rise

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, most other tokens rise
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Feb 1, 2023 8:52:46 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of $46.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, bitcoin prices Feb 1
Image count1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose nearly one percent to $23,103.2. Its market value stood at $445.7 billion. The trade volume was at $22.8 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.9 percent to nearly $1,585.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $194 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, ethereum prices Feb 1
Image count3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.5 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $12.6 billion. The trade volume was at $1.3 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 0.9 percent to $23.8 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $585.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, Dogecoin prices Feb 1
Image count5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion. The trade volume was $268.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
Image count6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.4 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.6 billion. The trade volume was $420.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
Image count7 / 8

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, Polygon prices Feb 1
Image count8 / 8

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Is the current crypto rally an echo bubble?

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X