Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum advances over 2%

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum advances over 2%
By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 9:47:19 AM IST (Updated)

Cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, with a volume of $42.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.9 percent to $29,085.6. Its market value stood at $562.6 billion. The trade volume was at $19.19 billion.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, ethereum prices Feb 1
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 2.2 percent to $1,903.1 with a market capitalisation of nearly $223.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, Dogecoin prices Feb 1
X