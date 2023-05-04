Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum advances over 2%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, with a volume of $42.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.9 percent to $29,085.6. Its market value stood at $562.6 billion. The trade volume was at $19.19 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 2.2 percent to $1,903.1 with a market capitalisation of nearly $223.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.5 billion in the last 24 hours.