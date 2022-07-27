Top sports teams that are sponsored by crypto firms

The sports industry is well acquainted with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Several football and racing teams already have their own crypto tokens, which they use to reward fans and include them in their decision-making process. Prominent crypto exchanges are also sponsoring entire sports events. For instance, Crypto.com has a 10-year, $175 million partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The Singapore-based crypto exchange is also the official title partner of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. And last year, FTX became an official sponsor of Major League Baseball, the first time an American pro-sports league has partnered with a crypto firm. Another avenue crypto firms are exploring is sponsoring individual sports teams. It's a trend that has quickly picked up steam, with many premier sporting outfits partnering with crypto exchanges and trading platforms over the last couple of years. Here's a round-up of the top sports teams that crypto firms sponsor: