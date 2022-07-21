5 top banks that have invested in crypto and blockchain

Mainstream adoption of crypto and blockchain technology is growing at a rapid pace. Despite the recent volatility, institutional investors, in particular, have been shovelling massive amounts of money into these emerging sectors. For instance, business intelligence and software firm MicroStrategy recently added to its Bitcoin holdings, purchasing 480 BTC for about $10 million between May and June 2022. The banking industry too is also looking to grab a piece of the crypto pie, which is currently worth over $1 trillion. Figures from BlockData indicate that 61 of the top 100 banks have now invested in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. This represents a 10 percent increase since August 2021, signalling a steady outlook from investors within the sector. Here's a look at some of the top banks that have backed crypto and blockchain initiatives over the last few months: