Blockchain usage beyond cryptos: From money transfer to tax filing

While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have gained popularity, thanks to the meteoric rise in prices, the significance, and scope of blockchain, the underlying technology, is yet to be fully explored. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das recently pointed out that while cryptocurrencies can be a 'serious concern', the decade-old blockchain technology can grow without the currency. The Indian government, which is contemplating a ban on all private cryptocurrencies, has also noted it wants to 'promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses'. Blockchain, a decentralised system of storing data, has multiple uses other than cryptocurrency transactions. Here are some real-world uses of blockchain technology