Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin slips below $17,000, Solana plunges near 13%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies witnessed massive losses on Monday continuing the trends from last week. The world's largest cryptocurrency - Bitcoin fell 5.30 percent whereas the second largest virtual currency - Ethererum slumped 6.43 percent.

1 / 6

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 5.30 percent to $15,989.7. Its market value stood at $308.34 billion, and the trade volume was at $29.28 billion.

2 / 6

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 6.43 percent to $1,182 with a market capitalisation of $144.86 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.52 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 6

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 9.54 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at almost $10.71 billion. The trade volume was at $975.16 million.

4 / 6

Solana | Solana plunged 12.99 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $4.50 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $858.25 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 6

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 10.41 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.76 billion. The trade volume was $251.11 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 6

Polygon | Polygon slumped 11.58 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.26 billion. The trade volume was $677.69 million in the last 24 hours.