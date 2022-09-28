    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin slips below $19,000, Ethereum falls 7%

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin slips below $19,000, Ethereum falls 7%

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin slips below $19,000, Ethereum falls 7%
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Wednesday, with Bitcoin slipping below $19,000. The global crypto market cap stood at almost $916.12 billion, with a volume of $92.30 billion in the past 24 hours.

    1 / 8

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped 6.5 percent to $18,757.2. Its market value stood at $360.3 billion. The trade volume was at $56.3 billion.

    2 / 8

    "If BTC can close above the $19,200 level, we might see decent growth in the coming days. If BTC fails to recover above the $19,200 resistance, the immediate support lies at $18,600," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

    3 / 8

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell seven percent to $1,283.8 with a market capitalisation of $157.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

    4 / 8

    On Ethereum, Patel said, "ETH's immediate support lies at $1,200, while resistance is at $1,300. This downward trend is due to increased selling pressure after the US Dollar regained its strength."

    5 / 8

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 4.9 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $337.6 billion.

    6 / 8

    Solana | Solana plunged 6.8 percent to $32.4 with a market capitalisation of $11.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

    7 / 8

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 3.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $271.9 million in the last 24 hours.

    8 / 8

    Polygon | Polygon fell 6.5 percent to $0.7 with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $451.3 million in the last 24 hours.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Explained: NFT whitelists and how to get yourself on these exclusive lists

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng