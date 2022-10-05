Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solna and Polygon gain

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. Bitcoin climbed above the crucial $20,000. The global crypto market cap stood at $965.1 billion, with a volume of $59.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 6

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.6 percent to $20,280. Its market value stood at $388.3 billion. The trade volume was at $35.1 billion.

2 / 6

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.2 percent to $1,355 with a market capitalisation of $166.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 6

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 7.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $8.6 billion. The trade volume was at $977.1 billion.

4 / 6

Solana | Solana rose 1.6 percent to $34.2 with a market capitalisation of $12.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $697.2 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 6

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $335.5 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 6

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.7 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion. The trade volume was $391.1 million in the last 24 hours.