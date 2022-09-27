Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin near $20,000, Ethereum jumps 6%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Tuesday, with Bitcoin maintaining ground near $20,000. The global crypto market cap stood at almost $958.45 billion, with a volume of $80.34 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, climbed 7.2 percent to $20,184.3. Its market value stood at $378.9 billion. The trade volume was at $46.1 billion.

"If BTC can close above the $20,000 level today, we might see it rise to $20,600 and then $21,000 soon. But if it fails to rise, the immediate support would be at $19,550," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 6.2 percent to $1,385.6 with a market capitalisation of $167.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $16.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "We might likely see a mid-term growth if the price of Ethereum returns to the $1,380-$1,400 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.3 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $331.8 billion. The trade volume was at $8.3 billion.

Solana | Solana jumped 7.3 percent to $34.8 with a market capitalisation of $12.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $287.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 5.4 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $413.3 million in the last 24 hours.