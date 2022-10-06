Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin continues to be above $20,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solna and Polygon gain

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday. Bitcoin remained above the crucial $20,000. The global crypto market cap stood at $972.4 billion, with a volume of $59.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.7 percent to $20,322.9. Its market value stood at $390 billion. The trade volume was at $35.1 billion.

"The major factors driving the price of BTC in the last few weeks are whale accumulation and the US dollar index rising to a 20-year high. If BTC can stay above the current level, we might see an upward growth above the $22,400 level with a change in the trendline soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.1 percent to $1,371.3 with a market capitalisation of $168.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $10.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "The second largest crypto has decreased by about 19 percent since the Merge. If ETH can break above the $1,500 level, we might soon see ETH reach the 1,800 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $8.6 billion. The trade volume was at $537 billion.

Solana | Solana rose 0.4 percent to $34.3 with a market capitalisation of $12.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $693.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu remained unchanged with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $246.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose almost a percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $408.3 million in the last 24 hours.