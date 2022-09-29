Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum, Solana jump over 4%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday, with Bitcoin rising above $19,000. The global crypto market cap stood at almost $944.03 billion, with a volume of $86.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 4.3 percent to $19,438.8. Its market value stood at $372.4 billion. The trade volume was at $51.2 billion.

2 / 8

"BTC has been trading in a tight range between $18,600 and $19,500 this month. If BTC closes above US$19,500, we might see further growth in the coming weeks of a new month," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 4.5 percent to $1,333.9 with a market capitalisation of $164.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "ETH rebounded off the $1,262 support showing that the bears are selling while bulls are buying the dips. If bulls can push the price above the resistance level at $1,410, we might see a positive trend."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $8 billion. The trade volume was at $244.7 billion.

6 / 8

Solana | Solana jumped 4.2 percent to $33.6 with a market capitalisation of $11.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $968.7 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 3.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $239.6 million in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 3.5 percent to $0.7 with a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion. The trade volume was $306.9 million in the last 24 hours.