View as Slide Show Image

A JPEG for Rs 520 crore? Here are some of the hottest NFT artworks sold online 

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
A JPEG for Rs 520 crore? Here are some of the hottest NFT artworks sold online 

The advent of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has made possible the sales of art through the digital medium. Here are some of the priciest artworks sold through NFTs. 