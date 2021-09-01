A JPEG for Rs 520 crore? Here are some of the hottest NFT artworks sold online 



1 / 7 Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a way to trace and identify a digital asset to its owner. Imagine you created and uploaded a video on YouTube that went viral. You can claim ownership of this video but can you be easily verified as the owner of this video? NFT offers a solution. Uploading the video on an NFT would establish the uniqueness of this video through a verifiable record on a blockchain ledger, rendering any other copies of this video on the Internet a duplicate. Step two: you can go ahead and sell this unique asset to a willing buyer. NFTs may have a lot of practical applications thanks to their ability to identify the unique of a digital asset. And the interest in them has created a massive boom with artists uploading various artforms on sale through NFTs. Here are the best-selling artworks that have been sold through NFTs.









2 / 7 Everydays: The First 5000 Days | Sold For: $69.35 million | Beeple is the pseudonym of American digital artist Mike Winkelmann. Recently, his artwork “Everyday: The First 5000 Days” sold for $69.35 million in cryptocurrency at the first auction of NFT arts by Sotheby’s. Beeple has been making digital arts every day since 2007. The artwork “Everyday…” was bought by Singapore-based crypto entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresan, who uses the pseudonym MetaKovan. He paid 42,329 Ether to own the rights to this artwork. Beeple is by far the most famous and creative artist in the digital arts scene. He has collaborated with many leading artists, including Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, among others.









3 / 7 Metarift | Sold For: $900,072 | PAK is the 2nd most popular digital artist in the NFT space. But unlike many other artists, his real identity is unknown. PAK is anonymous and equally enigmatic. His best-selling artwork Metarift is only a 12-second video. Recently, he announced that he would give his latest creation, “The Title”, to any auction house that asks for it. Sotheby’s asked for it and got it, too. But Pak sold the same artwork with different titles to many other customers. The difference was just the titles. One of the artworks in this series was titled “The Unsold”, and it was priced at $1,000,000.









4 / 7 Death Dip | Sold For: $1,812,660 | XCOPY is a London-based artist known for animated GIF graphics that flash frantically. Like Pak, XCOPY is also anonymous and an early adopter of NFT. His artworks deal with death, dystopia, and apathy themes. Xcopy has been around for a long time and his other works include Reflection ($1,511,697), Summer ($1,071,010), Hope ($795,630), and Breaker ($636,504). These artworks often carry flashing imagery warnings. The visuals used in his artworks look to be in a distorted loop. For Example, Death Dip is an animated GIF featuring a black screen and a white skull. There is a rapid movement, and the graphic shifts angles in flashes. It gives the illusion of a grainy skeleton moving in circles.









5 / 7 Gunky’s Uprising | Sold For: $1,333,333.33 | Gunky’s Uprising is a combination of 3-minute electronic music and 2-dimensional iridescent animated visuals. The music comes from Justin Blau, a famous electronic music DJ who uses the pseudonym 3LAU. The visuals have been provided by digital collage artist Mike Parisella who uses the pseudonym SlimeSunday. 3LAU is a regular at big electronic music events such as EDC Vegas and Electric Zoo. He is also an early adopter of crypto and blockchain technologies. Now, he releases his music almost exclusively as NFTs. SlimeSunday is a consummate digital artist and his best-selling solo work “The Process” shows his ability to deal with bizarre and erotic topics with captivating creativity.









6 / 7 Death of the Old | Sold For: $388,938 | Canadian singer Grimes made headlines early this year for selling a series of digital artworks for $6 million. The highest grosser of the auction was “Death of the Old”, which sold for $388,938. It is an animation video set to an original Grimes song and features a cross, a sword, glowing light, and flying cherubs. Grimes is Elon Musk’s girlfriend.





