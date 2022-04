1 / 7 Therefore, to ensure you do not have any hiccups or hurdles on your investing journey, we have rounded up some of the most common blunders of crypto investing. Knowledge of the same can help you avoid making similar errors in judgement when investing your hard-earned money in the crypto market.



2 / 7 No 1. Don’t buy based on low price alone: If you buy a token because it is cheap, stop and think. Low prices do not necessarily mean a good bargain; they can also mean questionable credentials. So read white papers, understand the tokenomics of the project and research the key people involved before investing. Investing based on price alone is never recommended. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 No 2. Don’t invest all your savings: Never put all your eggs in one basket. Cryptos offer handsome returns but that doesn’t mean you invest your entire life’s savings in one go. And if a trading platform or token encourages you to do so, it should be a major red flag. You should always set aside certain proportion of your disposable income for cryptos – as you would for any other investment. Also ensure that you have enough of cash for emergencies and other expenses after your crypto investments. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 No 3. Drop the easy-money mindset: Are you investing in cryptos just because you know someone who made a large sum of money? Do you think crypto is easy money? Well, money never comes easily – take your salary, for example, or any returns on any other financial asset. Don’t get tricked into ‘easy-money’ scams. Instead, invest wisely, be patient and the returns will come. (Image: Unsplash)



5 / 7 No 4: Don’t choose tokens recklessly: You might have heard of the Squid Games token: one of the biggest rug-pull events of 2021. Squid Games investors lost money because its creators abandoned the project and ran away with the money. The crypto market is rife with such hoax platforms and tokens. Therefore, it is extremely important to do your research before choosing a token or exchange platform – always go for trusted players with good credentials. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 No 5: Avoid short-sightedness: Easy money and quick profits are a myth. Like every other asset class, crypto also requires investors to be patient. Even more so, considering its volatile nature. A quick rally might make you quick money, but a quick plunge would make you lose all of it. However, these loses can be recovered over time. Thus, it is vital to view cryptos as a long-term investment. The longer you stay invested, the higher your chances of returns. (Image: Unsplash)