    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

    5 most common crypto criticisms and how to shoot them down

    View as Slide Show Image

    5 most common crypto criticisms and how to shoot them down

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    5 most common crypto criticisms and how to shoot them down

    Mainstream crypto adoption has seen a rapid increase over the last few years. However, a large chunk of society is still against these virtual digital assets. If you trade or invest in crypto, chances are, you would have come across such individuals who outright oppose the use of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Most of the time, they have the same criticisms against this burgeoning asset class, calling it a Ponzi scheme or a playground for criminals and so on. We've put together some rebuttals to these common arguments so you can silence haters with logic and reason.

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng