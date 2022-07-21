Mainstream crypto adoption has seen a rapid increase over the last few years. However, a large chunk of society is still against these virtual digital assets. If you trade or invest in crypto, chances are, you would have come across such individuals who outright oppose the use of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Most of the time, they have the same criticisms against this burgeoning asset class, calling it a Ponzi scheme or a playground for criminals and so on. We've put together some rebuttals to these common arguments so you can silence haters with logic and reason.