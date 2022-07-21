5 cryptocurrencies with the lowest transaction fees

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are known for their exuberant transaction fees, especially when there’s a lot of traffic on the network. For instance, on July 3, 2022, the average gas fee on Ethereum was USD 1.57 per transaction, and that’s the lowest it has been since 2020. However, just a couple of months ago, on May 1, 2022, the average fee touched a whopping USD 196.638. These high fees, coupled with their unpredictable nature, can be a real issue for traders. Fortunately, there are plenty of other cryptocurrencies out there that offer way more affordable transaction fees. Here are 5 such coins you can explore.