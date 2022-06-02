5 common crypto chart patterns and what they mean



1 / 5 Uncertainty and volatility are part and parcel of the crypto market. And while you cannot do anything to fight the volatility, you can certainly draw insights from market movements and turn them into opportunities. One way to do this is by analysing crypto chart patterns. Chart patterns are a set of recurring shapes. These are drawn by connecting the peaks and troughs of an asset’s price movement. These chart patterns can be a reliable tool for figuring out what’s happening in the market and which way the price of an asset may move in the future. Here are some of the most common crypto chart patterns and what they mean



2 / 5 The Descending Triangle: As you might have figured out by now, the descending triangle is the opposite of the ascending triangle. Here, the price of an asset keeps testing a support point before finally plunging below it. It is a bearish indicator that investor should be weary of.



3 / 5 Rounding Bottom/Top: Rounding bottoms are usually formed at the end of long downward trends. They generally signify a reversal in long-term price movements. However, the time frame for this chart pattern can be days, weeks and months even. In a rounding bottom, the initial declining slope is usually an indicator of excess of supply that forces the price down. The graph moves to an upward trend as investors start buying the dip, increasing the demand for the asset. Once the rounding bottom is complete, the price breaks out and will continue on an upward trend.



4 / 5 Cup and handle: The cup and handle is a bullish continuation pattern and has two parts – the cup and the handle. The cup looks like a rounding bottom pattern. Following the rounding bottom pattern, the price usually retraces slightly, which forms the handle. Then, the price reverses out of the handle and continues its bullish pattern.