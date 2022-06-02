5 common crypto chart patterns and what they mean

Uncertainty and volatility are part and parcel of the crypto market. And while you cannot do anything to fight the volatility, you can certainly draw insights from market movements and turn them into opportunities. One way to do this is by analysing crypto chart patterns. Chart patterns are a set of recurring shapes. These are drawn by connecting the peaks and troughs of an asset’s price movement. These chart patterns can be a reliable tool for figuring out what’s happening in the market and which way the price of an asset may move in the future. Here are some of the most common crypto chart patterns and what they mean: